11th annual board game convention Platypus-Con, plus new website from the City and Borough of Juneau seeks feedback on commuity budget values

Juneau Afternoon recorded on Wednesday, January 21, 2026:

Joshua Warren from Platypus Gaming previews the upcoming Platypus-Con 2026 at Centennial Hall, taking place Friday, January 23, through January 25.



Assembly Member Christine Woll and Engagement Specialist Phil Huebschen discuss the new Community Compass website, which seeks to educate and gain feedback (via a survey) on the upcoming city budget process.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.