11th annual board game convention Platypus-Con, plus new website from the City and Borough of Juneau seeks feedback on commuity budget values

Juneau Afternoon recorded on Wednesday, January 21, 2026:

  • Joshua Warren from Platypus Gaming previews the upcoming Platypus-Con 2026 at Centennial Hall, taking place Friday, January 23, through January 25.
  • Assembly Member Christine Woll and Engagement Specialist Phil Huebschen discuss the new Community Compass website, which seeks to educate and gain feedback (via a survey) on the upcoming city budget process.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

