Artist Christine Carpenter’s new show ‘From Palate to Pigment’ and Foundation for End of Life Care hosts palliative expert Dr. Ira Byock

Juneau Afternoon recorded on Wednesday, December 3, 2025:
- Juneau artist Christine Carpenter opens her new show, “From Palate to Pigment,” during Gallery Walk on Friday, December 5, at Liaise Studio in The Senate Mall.
- The Juneau Foundation for End of Life Care hosts leading palliative and hospice care expert, Dr. Ira Byock, on Wednesday, December 10, for a talk entitled “What Mortality Can Teach Us About Living Fully.”
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.