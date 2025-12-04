Artist Christine Carpenter’s new show ‘From Palate to Pigment’ and Foundation for End of Life Care hosts palliative expert Dr. Ira Byock

Juneau Afternoon recorded on Wednesday, December 3, 2025:

Juneau artist Christine Carpenter opens her new show, “From Palate to Pigment,” during Gallery Walk on Friday, December 5, at Liaise Studio in The Senate Mall.

The Juneau Foundation for End of Life Care hosts leading palliative and hospice care expert, Dr. Ira Byock, on Wednesday, December 10, for a talk entitled “What Mortality Can Teach Us About Living Fully.”

