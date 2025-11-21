Theater Alaska’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ brings out holiday tradition, literary journal Tidal Echoes seeks submissions for 2026 edition

Juneau Afternoon episode for Thursday, November 20, 2025:
- Tidal Echoes, the literary and arts journal published by the University of Alaska Southeast, is seeking submissions for the 2026 edition. The deadline is December 1.
- Theater Alaska presents its second year of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” at various venues around Juneau in December.
- Chancellor Dr. Aparna Palmer shares updates from UAS, including a partnership with Goldbelt and Master Carver Wayne Price, study abroad in Greece, and a special presentation from Chloé Laplantine, historian of linguistics with the French National Center for Scientific Research.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.