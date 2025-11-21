KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Theater Alaska’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ brings out holiday tradition, literary journal Tidal Echoes seeks submissions for 2026 edition

by

Juneau Afternoon episode for Thursday, November 20, 2025:

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Perseverance Theatre's 'Buyer & Cellar," Juneau Cello Choir plays Public Market, and Juneau School District's playground campaign for Dzantik'i Heeni campus

Juneau Afternoon featuring "Buyer & Cellar" from Perseverance Theatre beginning December 3, Juneau Cello Choir at Public Market, and Juneau School District on the Dzantik'i Heeni Playground brick-by-brick fundraising effort.

Local Band Sunny Porch releases debut album "The Sound of This Place" plus Juneau Gastineau Rotary Outcry auction

Juneau Afternoon features local Juneau band, Sunny Porch, who play and chat about the creation of their new album, "The Sounds of This Place," plus Juneau Gastineau Rotary previews their Outcry auction supporting local youth programs.

Swil Kanim plays with JAMM, "Plucky Lady" solo show about Mary Joyce plays City Museum

Juneau Afternoon featuring the Northwest ADA Center, Swil Kanim in a special concert for JAMM, and the one-person show "Plucky Lady" at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications