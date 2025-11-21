Theater Alaska’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ brings out holiday tradition, literary journal Tidal Echoes seeks submissions for 2026 edition

Juneau Afternoon episode for Thursday, November 20, 2025:

Tidal Echoes, the literary and arts journal published by the University of Alaska Southeast, is seeking submissions for the 2026 edition. The deadline is December 1.

Theater Alaska presents its second year of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” at various venues around Juneau in December.

Chancellor Dr. Aparna Palmer shares updates from UAS, including a partnership with Goldbelt and Master Carver Wayne Price, study abroad in Greece, and a special presentation from Chloé Laplantine, historian of linguistics with the French National Center for Scientific Research.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.