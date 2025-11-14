Juneau Community Foundation’s Feeding Juneau Kids program, Salvation Army holiday meals, and Mudrooms workshop on performance anxiety

Juneau Afternoon episode for Friday, November 14, 2025:
- Juneau Community Foundation‘s Amy Skilbred on Alaska Philanthropy Day, giving deadlines, and updates on the Feeding Juneau Kids program
- Juneau Salvation Army on their holiday meal programs for Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, plus information on the Red Kettle and Angel Tree programs
- Mudrooms is offering a workshop on Sunday, November 16, on overcoming performance anxiety, plus information and details on the call for performers for their after-dark “Smutrooms” version scheduled for January.
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.