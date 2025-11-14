Juneau Community Foundation’s Feeding Juneau Kids program, Salvation Army holiday meals, and Mudrooms workshop on performance anxiety

Juneau Afternoon episode for Friday, November 14, 2025:

Juneau Community Foundation‘s Amy Skilbred on Alaska Philanthropy Day, giving deadlines, and updates on the Feeding Juneau Kids program

Juneau Salvation Army on their holiday meal programs for Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, plus information on the Red Kettle and Angel Tree programs

Mudrooms is offering a workshop on Sunday, November 16, on overcoming performance anxiety, plus information and details on the call for performers for their after-dark “Smutrooms” version scheduled for January.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

