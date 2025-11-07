Golga Oscar solo exhibit at Alaska State Museum, Marian Call and Emily Anderson in Concert

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon:
- A chat with artist Golga Oscar about his new exhibit, “Continuing My Grandmother’s Legacy” at the Alaska State Museum
- Musicians Marian Call and Emily Anderson share tunes and preview their concert this weekend at Spice Indian Cuisine.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.