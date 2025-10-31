Juneau Adult Hockey Association gets folks on the ice with opportunities for beginners to advanced skaters

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon:

The Juneau Adult Hockey Association (JAHA) offers opportunities for all levels of hockey players, from ultimate beginner classes and leagues for both advanced and 35+ age groups. Three members share their stories.

Juneau Parks and Recreation has updates on its new Winter Pass, plus acting and swimming classes, and open turf days.

The Juneau Public Library shares updates on November activities and events.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.