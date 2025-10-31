Juneau Adult Hockey Association gets folks on the ice with opportunities for beginners to advanced skaters

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon:
- The Juneau Adult Hockey Association (JAHA) offers opportunities for all levels of hockey players, from ultimate beginner classes and leagues for both advanced and 35+ age groups. Three members share their stories.
- Juneau Parks and Recreation has updates on its new Winter Pass, plus acting and swimming classes, and open turf days.
- The Juneau Public Library shares updates on November activities and events.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
