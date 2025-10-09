Juneau World Affairs Council Fall Forum focuses on sea treaties, plus Evening at Egan and Chop-a-Thon

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon:

Juneau World Affairs Council presents its two-day fall forum: “Unratified: The International Law of the Sea treaties, and their potential for protecting Arctic resources and cultures” on Friday, October 10, and Saturday, October 11

The UAS Evening at Egan lecture series presents “Researching the Mendenhall Outburst Flood: 2025 and Beyond” on Friday, October 10, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

Eagle River United Methodist Camp is hosting the Chop-a-Thon on Saturday, October 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m..

