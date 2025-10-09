Juneau World Affairs Council Fall Forum focuses on sea treaties, plus Evening at Egan and Chop-a-Thon

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon:
- Juneau World Affairs Council presents its two-day fall forum: “Unratified: The International Law of the Sea treaties, and their potential for protecting Arctic resources and cultures” on Friday, October 10, and Saturday, October 11
- The UAS Evening at Egan lecture series presents “Researching the Mendenhall Outburst Flood: 2025 and Beyond” on Friday, October 10, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.
- Eagle River United Methodist Camp is hosting the Chop-a-Thon on Saturday, October 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m..
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.