Juneau Symphony debuts new music director and Juneau Ghost Light Theatre spooks and jiggles with “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors”

On this epsiode of Juneau Afternoon:
- Juneau Symphony opens its season with new Music Director Brad Hogarth conducting Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2
- Juneau Ghost Light Theatre presents “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors” for three weekends at Thunder Mountain Middle School Auditorium
- First Friday preview and other monthly events with the Juneau-Douglas City Museum
- Garden Talk features “Preparing for the coming cold”
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.