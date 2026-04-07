Folk Fest: Live music with Quinton Woolman-Morgan and Big Sissy | Pink Martini on their upcoming Juneau concert

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Juneau Afternoon Folk Fest week featuring live music with Quinton Woolman-Morgan and Big Sissy, plus a feature on the upcoming Pink Martini concert in Juneau.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.