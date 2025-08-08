KTOO

Gardentalk

Gathering, processing, and applying seaweed in your fertile garden

by

On this episode of Garden Talk, host Bostin Christopher talks with Darren Snyder about the various ways to gather, process, and apply seaweed to your fertile garden.

Seaweed and other beach gatherings serve as a mulch in this garden bed featuring recently planted garlic. For empty garden beds, it's preferable to mix the seaweed into the soil so that it decomposes faster.
Seaweed and other beach gatherings serve as a mulch in this garden bed featuring recently planted garlic. For empty garden beds, it’s preferable to mix the seaweed into the soil so that it decomposes faster. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO)

On this episode of Garden Talk, UAF Cooperative Extension Agent and Associate Professor Darren Snyder discusses the benefits of using seaweed to create a fertile, living garden soil. Snyder shares that seaweed provides essential micronutrients and macronutrients like potassium, which are crucial for plant growth. He offers practical advice on ethically gathering seaweed from shorelines, emphasizing the importance of collecting only detached seaweed. The episode also covers methods for processing and applying seaweed, such as “seaweed tea” or directly incorporating it into the soil as a fall amendment or a protective mulch to enrich the soil and suppress weeds.

For more episodes, visit the Garden Talk page on KTOO, or subscribe in your podcast catcher of choice.

Garden Talk is a production of KTOO.
This episode aired first as a live segment on Juneau Afternoon with Bostin Christopher.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

A pair of slugs attack a squash blossom during a break in the summer rains. The devastated flower was removed and both slugs died a horrible death moments after this picture was taken.

Garden Talk: Things to consider in your garden after a period of heavy rain

Master Gardener Ed Buyarski spoke with KTOO’s Chloe Pleznac about potential problems to look for, which plants may be ready to harvest and even shares his anti-slug elixir.

Garden Talk: Community and youth gardening opportunities abound in Juneau

For this week’s Garden Talk, Chloe spoke with Joel Bos about outdoor programs for kids — and about how anyone can get involved in community gardening.

Garden Talk: What exactly is a master gardener? And how do I become one?

If you’ve listened to Garden Talk before, you’ve heard the term “master gardener.” But what do they do?

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications