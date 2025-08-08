Gathering, processing, and applying seaweed in your fertile garden

On this episode of Garden Talk, host Bostin Christopher talks with Darren Snyder about the various ways to gather, process, and apply seaweed to your fertile garden.

Seaweed and other beach gatherings serve as a mulch in this garden bed featuring recently planted garlic. For empty garden beds, it’s preferable to mix the seaweed into the soil so that it decomposes faster. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO)

On this episode of Garden Talk, UAF Cooperative Extension Agent and Associate Professor Darren Snyder discusses the benefits of using seaweed to create a fertile, living garden soil. Snyder shares that seaweed provides essential micronutrients and macronutrients like potassium, which are crucial for plant growth. He offers practical advice on ethically gathering seaweed from shorelines, emphasizing the importance of collecting only detached seaweed. The episode also covers methods for processing and applying seaweed, such as “seaweed tea” or directly incorporating it into the soil as a fall amendment or a protective mulch to enrich the soil and suppress weeds.



