Preview of ‘Invisible Infrastructure’ tour of power plant, plus upcoming commuity marimba workshops with guest artist Mike Sibanda

On this episode of Juneau: The Juneau Commission on Sustainability previews its series of Invisible Infrastructure tours, including the Gold Creek Power Plant & Flume Tour on Wednesday, August 20, plus a marimba workshops preview with composer and educator Mike Sibanda, and a new episode of Garden Talk covering what to do for gardens affected by the recent flooding.
