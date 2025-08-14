KTOO

Preview of ‘Invisible Infrastructure’ tour of power plant, plus upcoming commuity marimba workshops with guest artist Mike Sibanda

On this episode of Juneau: The Juneau Commission on Sustainability previews its series of Invisible Infrastructure tours, including the Gold Creek Power Plant & Flume Tour on Wednesday, August 20, plus a marimba workshops preview with composer and educator Mike Sibanda, and a new episode of Garden Talk covering what to do for gardens affected by the recent flooding.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

