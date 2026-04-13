Folk Fest: The Red Hots, Guest Dance Band for 2026, and Juneau’s own Queens live in Studio 1A

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live in Studio 1A at KTOO on Friday, April 10, 2026

Folk Fest week on Juneau Afternoon concludes with the 2026 Guest Dance Band, The Red Hots, with a live audience in Studio 1A at KTOO. Plus, an opening number from the Juneau a cappella group Queens, and 2026 Guest Dance Caller Connor Maguire teaches some square dancing.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp & Cheryl Sndyer.

Production Team: Mikko Wilson, Megan Riordan, Craig Georg, Bob Laurie, Michael Penn.