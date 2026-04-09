KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Folk Fest: Live music with Hannah Read & 2026 Guest Artist Willi Carlisle

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Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Thursday, April 9, 2026

Folk Fest week on Juneau Afternoon continues with 2026 Guest Artist Willi Carlisle, plus Hannah Read shares tunes ahead of her new album release, “The Fungi Sessions Vol. 2.”

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Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp, Mikko Wilson, and Megan Riordan.

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