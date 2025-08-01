Indian Independence Day, City Museum First Friday, and Brooke and Her Folk Toy preview visit from taiko-playing family Peaceful Forest

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Nimmy Philips previews activities and events celebrating Indian Independence Day on Friday, August 15, Cate Ross shares events from the Juneau-Douglas City Museum, and Brooke Munro and Scott Burton stop by to play a couple of tunes before opening for Peaceful Forest, a taiko-playing family featuring Takumi Kato on Monday, August 4.
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Juneau Afternoon livestream featuring Indian Independence Day celebration, Juneau City Museum, and Peaceful Forest, a taiko-playing family visits Juneau.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.