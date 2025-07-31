Aukeman Triathlon, Tongass FCU financial guide for grads, Juneau Archery Club boardwalk repair

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Aukeman Triathlon is scheduled for Sunday, August 3, Tongass Federal Credit Union’s Jumpstart Your Life guide for grads, and the Juneau Archery Club has a boardwalk repair event this Saturday, August 2.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
