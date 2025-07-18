Theater Alaska’s ‘Climate Fair for a Cool Planet’ plus the 4th annual Master’s Faire and SAIL Disability Pride Month movie celebration

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Theatre Alaska produces its annual “Climate Fair for Cool Planet” with theatre and musical offerings on Saturday, July 26, Juneau Masonic Family produces the 4th annual Master’s Faire on Saturday, July 26, and Southeast Alaska Independent Living celebrates Disability Pride Month with special movie presentation on Wednesday, July 23.
00:54 Statement from KTOO President Justin Shoman on funding rescission
06:36 Theater Alaska’s “Climate Fair for a Cool Planet”
25:49 Southeast Alaska Independent Living’s Disability Pride Month movie celebration
44:06 4th annual Master’s Faire
