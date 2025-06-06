KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

National Cancer Survivors Day celebrates life with walk, song, and a BBQ

by

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Cancer Connection celebrates life and remembrance with a walk from Marine Park to Overstreet Park (Whale park), a new zine “To Palestine with Love, from Southeast Alaska” supports a families rebuild in Gaza, Juneau Audubon summer bird walk at Eagle Beach, and Blackwater Railroad Company drops in during their statewide tour stop in Juneau.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Juneau Afternoon livestream featuring Blackwater Railroad Company, National Cancer Survivors Day, Juneau Audubon Saturday bird walk, and First Friday at the Kindred Post.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Author Larri Irene Spengler debuts first novel 'Taking Time: Sailing with My Family in Southeast Alaska'

Juneau Afternoon featuring author of "Taking Time" Larri Irene Spengler, the Alaska State Museum celebrates its 125th anniversary, and University of Alaska Southeast summer activities.

Pride Month and First Friday events, and Juneau Youth Sailing summer camps

Juneau Afternoon featuring SEAGLA Pride Month, Juneau-Douglas City Museum, Juneau Youth Sailing, and First Friday preview with the JAHC.

Unraveling murders and mysteries in Southeast Alaska with author Betsy Longenbaugh

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon’s Rainy Day Conversations, true crime enthusiast and author Betsy Longenbaugh shares her lifelong passion for mystery and how she and her husband, Ed Schoenfeld, uncovered a long history of murder and mayhem in Southeast Alaska.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications