National Cancer Survivors Day celebrates life with walk, song, and a BBQ

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Cancer Connection celebrates life and remembrance with a walk from Marine Park to Overstreet Park (Whale park), a new zine “To Palestine with Love, from Southeast Alaska” supports a families rebuild in Gaza, Juneau Audubon summer bird walk at Eagle Beach, and Blackwater Railroad Company drops in during their statewide tour stop in Juneau.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.