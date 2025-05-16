KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

TrollFest ‘once in a lifetime’ sockeyedelic celebration of the art and music of Ray Troll

by

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: The Heists perform and preview TrollFest; Members of the Lionel Hampton Big Band stop in ahead of the Juneau Jazz & Classic finale; artists and authors Raina Telgemeier and Lucy Knisley preview the Alaska Robotics Mini-Con; and members of Artemis Sportswomen share upcoming summer activities.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Juneau Afternoon livestream featuring TrollFest, Alaska Robotics Mini-Con, Artemis Sportswomen, and the final weekend of Juneau Jazz & Classics.

Timestamps of video:
01:02 Show begins/intro
02:54 TrollFest preview with Erin and Andrew Heist
21:58 Lionel Hampton Big Band preview as part of Juneau Jazz & Classics
35:30 Alaska Robotics Mini-Con preview with artists Raina Telgemeier and Lucy Knisley
45:24 Curious Juneau – What’s the story behind the Fiddlehead Cookbook’s North Douglas chocolate cake?
50:09 Artemis Sportswomen summer activities preview

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Last Chance Mining Museum

Last Chance Mining Museum celebrates 30 years of operation this summer

Juneau Afternoon featuring Last Chance Mining Museum, USDA Forest Service, Bartlett Orthopedic Specialists, and Juneau Public Libraries.

Spruce Root Path to Prosperity participants in conversation. (Photo: Cale Green)

Spruce Root's 2025 Path to Prosperity Program to focus on Alaska Native entrepreneurs

Juneau Afternoon featuring JACK Quartet, Law Enforcement Torch Run, National Speech-Language-Hearing Month, and Spruce Root's Path to Prosperity Program.

Curious Juneau

Curious Juneau takes over Juneau Afternoon to look back and preview what's ahead

KTOO's Digital Content Director Adelyn Baxter joins Bostin Christopher for a look back at the creation of Curious Juneau ahead of its new 2025 season premiering on Friday, May 16.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications