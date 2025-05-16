TrollFest ‘once in a lifetime’ sockeyedelic celebration of the art and music of Ray Troll

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: The Heists perform and preview TrollFest; Members of the Lionel Hampton Big Band stop in ahead of the Juneau Jazz & Classic finale; artists and authors Raina Telgemeier and Lucy Knisley preview the Alaska Robotics Mini-Con; and members of Artemis Sportswomen share upcoming summer activities.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Juneau Afternoon livestream featuring TrollFest, Alaska Robotics Mini-Con, Artemis Sportswomen, and the final weekend of Juneau Jazz & Classics.



Timestamps of video:

01:02 Show begins/intro

02:54 TrollFest preview with Erin and Andrew Heist

21:58 Lionel Hampton Big Band preview as part of Juneau Jazz & Classics

35:30 Alaska Robotics Mini-Con preview with artists Raina Telgemeier and Lucy Knisley

45:24 Curious Juneau – What’s the story behind the Fiddlehead Cookbook’s North Douglas chocolate cake?

50:09 Artemis Sportswomen summer activities preview

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.