TrollFest ‘once in a lifetime’ sockeyedelic celebration of the art and music of Ray Troll

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: The Heists perform and preview TrollFest; Members of the Lionel Hampton Big Band stop in ahead of the Juneau Jazz & Classic finale; artists and authors Raina Telgemeier and Lucy Knisley preview the Alaska Robotics Mini-Con; and members of Artemis Sportswomen share upcoming summer activities.
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Juneau Afternoon livestream featuring TrollFest, Alaska Robotics Mini-Con, Artemis Sportswomen, and the final weekend of Juneau Jazz & Classics.
Timestamps of video:
01:02 Show begins/intro
02:54 TrollFest preview with Erin and Andrew Heist
21:58 Lionel Hampton Big Band preview as part of Juneau Jazz & Classics
35:30 Alaska Robotics Mini-Con preview with artists Raina Telgemeier and Lucy Knisley
45:24 Curious Juneau – What’s the story behind the Fiddlehead Cookbook’s North Douglas chocolate cake?
50:09 Artemis Sportswomen summer activities preview
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.