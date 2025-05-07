Southeast Alaska Independent Living (SAIL) offering Brain Reboot class, summer outdoor activities, and Map-a-thon

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon, the Brain Reboot class is back. If you have experienced a brain injury or are caring for someone who has, this class may be for you. Also, a look at the SAIL Outdoor summer activities, plus the Super Plant Sale!

Juneau Afternoon livestream featuring Brain Reboot class, SAIL summer activities, and the annual Super Plant Sale. (Audio issues affected the stream, so audio kicks in at 12:20)



Timestamps:

12:20 Audio returns – Brain Reboot: Life with a Brain Injury class

27:23 SAIL Map-a-thon and summer outdoor activities

42:25 Our Living Lands from Native Voice One

48:05 Super Plant Sale happening on Saturday, May 10

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.