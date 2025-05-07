KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Southeast Alaska Independent Living (SAIL) offering Brain Reboot class, summer outdoor activities, and Map-a-thon

by

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon, the Brain Reboot class is back. If you have experienced a brain injury or are caring for someone who has, this class may be for you. Also, a look at the SAIL Outdoor summer activities, plus the Super Plant Sale!

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Juneau Afternoon livestream featuring Brain Reboot class, SAIL summer activities, and the annual Super Plant Sale. (Audio issues affected the stream, so audio kicks in at 12:20)

Timestamps:
12:20 Audio returns – Brain Reboot: Life with a Brain Injury class
27:23 SAIL Map-a-thon and summer outdoor activities
42:25 Our Living Lands from Native Voice One
48:05 Super Plant Sale happening on Saturday, May 10

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.

