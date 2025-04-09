Folk Fest 2025: Songs and conversation with Magical America and Graham Nancarrow

Audio Podcast
On today’s program:
- How do you define Folk Fest? Well, the genres of music presented all around town are widening, and today the show welcomes the rainbow goth electronica; dark wave sounds of Magical America.
- Nashville singer Graham Nancarrow stops in to share a couple of tunes and talk country rock.
- A preview of an event supporting Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month AND Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month. It’s the first ever Superhero Walk at the Airport Dike Trail on Sunday, April 13, from the SAFE Child Advocacy Center.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.