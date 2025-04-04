Gold medal skater Scott Hamilton in town for Juneau Celebration Ice Show fundraiser; Live music with Middle Names and An Alaskan Traveler

Audio Podcast
On today’s program:
- “Hydrate & Caffeinate” is an unofficial Alaska Folk Festival Side Stage that brings 21 acoustic acts to the stage over five days at The Pottery Jungle. Live music from two of the acts scheduled for next week: Middle Names and An Alaskan Traveler
- Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation’s Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer® Juneau Celebration Ice Show on April 4 & 5 at Treadwell Arena
- KTOO/KXLL Folk Fest Nightlife Guide 2025 with KXLL Community Engagement Producer Kelly Aicardi
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.