2025 Folk Fest Nightlife Guide

KTOO

Friday – Live Broadcast of Juneau Afternoon feat. Deke Dickerson Western Swing All-Stars 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. with studio audience!

The Alaskan Hotel & Bar

Monday – Open jam session 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., karaoke w/ Cherie Bowman 8 p.m.

Tuesday – Open jam session 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bop Tops 6 p.m., Popcorn Princess 7 p.m., Brock & Jayden 8 p.m.

Wednesday – Open jam session 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Oceanview 6 p.m., The Psychotics 7:30 p.m., Bards of Mendenhell 9 p.m.

Thursday – Open jam session 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Nalimu 6 p.m., Anel and the Vatos 8 p.m., The Planktonics 10 p.m.

Friday – Open Jam 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., R.O. Shapiro 5 p.m., Juneaucorns 6 p.m., Orbe and the Sungazers 8 p.m., Whiskey Class 10 p.m., Spanks William with 3 Chord Ho 12 a.m.

Saturday – Open jam session 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Quinton Woolman-Morgan & Coty Davis 5 p.m., Flavor Text 6 p.m., The Rain Dogs 8 p.m., Dude Mtn 10 p.m.

Sunday – Open jam session 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Todd Grebe & Cold Country 7 p.m., Maridon & The Prime Cuts 9 p.m., Big Chimney Barn Dance 10:30 p.m.

The Crystal Saloon

Monday – Lisa Denny 6 p.m., Luke Weld and Heather Mountcastle 7 p.m., Bobb Family Band 8 p.m.

Tuesday – Ryan Irvin 6 p.m., Keep the Pool Open 7 p.m., Nalimu 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday – Juneaucorns 7 p.m., Going Steady 8 p.m., Joel Forlines 9 p.m.

Thursday – Michael Kirkpatrick 7 p.m., Kennedy Jo 8 p.m., The Centuries 9 p.m.

Friday – Fear Boner 6 p.m., The Rain Dogs 7 p.m., The Getting Strangers 9:00pm, Dude MTN 11 p.m.

Saturday (Main Room) – Valley Below 4 p.m., Caleb & Reeb 8 p.m., Raisin Holy Hell 10:30 p.m.

– Valley Below 4 p.m., Caleb & Reeb 8 p.m., Raisin Holy Hell 10:30 p.m. Saturday (Upstairs) – Fanboy 8 p.m., Magical America 10 p.m.

– Fanboy 8 p.m., Magical America 10 p.m. Sunday – Spank Williams 5 p.m., Hot Club Of Juneau 8 p.m.

Drip Drop Wondershop

Wednesday – Torah Zamora, David Fure

Thursday – Joel Forlines, Savannah Lecornu

Friday – Quinton Woolman Morgan, Caleb Tomlinson

Saturday – Anel Y Los Vatos

Pottery Jungle

Hydrate & Caffeinate – Underground Connection

Monday – Dara Rilatos 6 p.m., Alex K 6:25 p.m., Kennedy Jo 6:50 p.m., Middle Names 7:15 p.m., Air Jazz 7:40 p.m.

Tuesday – Fysh Houck 6 p.m.

Wednesday – June Bunch 6 p.m., Going Steady 6:25 p.m., Carey Seward 6:50 p.m., An Alaskan Traveler 7:15 p.m., Keep The Pool Open 7:40 p.m.

Thursday – Marie Reid 6 p.m., Elise Leavy 6:25 p.m., T Vidic & S Roberts 6:50 p.m., Tora Zamora 7:15 p.m., The Forest That Never Sleeps 7:40 p.m.

Friday – Samantha Georg 6 p.m., Spit Shake 6:25 p.m., Marian Call 6:50 p.m., Marc Mintz 7:15 p.m., R.O. Shapiro 7:40 p.m.

Devil’s Club Brewing

Open Jam Sessions upstairs, all week! Monday through Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Downstairs:

Monday – Bollywood Dance Workshop w/ Nimmy 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Tuesday – Beginning Clogging Dance Workshop w/ Annie B. 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Lowdown Hoedown 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Wednesday – Beginning Two Step Dance Workshop w/ Joey B. 7 p.m. – 8 p.m., Josh Fortenbery + Friends 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Thursday – Whiskey Class 8 – 9 p.m., The Rain Dogs 9 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday – Zaccy 2hats -syth-ish-esia- Interactive AV Dance Party 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., Boiler Room DJ Sets 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Saturday – Boiler Room DJ Sets 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Sunday – Dude Mtn + Friends Jam Session 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The Rookery

Monday-Friday – Musician Popup 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Jam session style



The Red Dog

Thursday – Taking Care of Bluegrass 8 p.m.

Friday – 25 th Reunion of Bearfoot 9:30 p.m. (with Jeff Kanzler, Jacob Groopman and the Alaska All-Star Review)

Reunion of Bearfoot 9:30 p.m. (with Jeff Kanzler, Jacob Groopman and the Alaska All-Star Review) Saturday – The High Costa Livin’ 9:30 p.m.

Sunday – Caleb Klauder, Reeb Willms & Friends 9:30 p.m.

Spice Café & Gallery

Thursday – Gypsy Jazz Quartet 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. (John Unzicker, Ben Higdon, Ceann Murphy, Bob Banghart)

Friday – Classical Guitar 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Dan Hopson)

Saturday – Irish Quartet 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. (Heather Parker, Carl Schrader, Tony Yorba, Chris Meade)

Spice Restaurant

Thursday – Classical Guitar by Randall Wollfenberge 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday – Classical Guitar by Randall Wollfenberge 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday – Classical Guitar by Randall Wollfenberge 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

JAHC

Friday – Coffee and Jam 1 p.m.

If you have an event you’d like us to include in the guide, feel free to reach out to kelly.aicardi@ktoo.org!