Mindset coach Julie Peters on creating the life you want in cooperation with the universe

On today’s program:
- Mindset coach Julie Peters is offering a workshop on co-creating with the universe
- Deborah Craig from the Juneau Commission on Aging shares upcoming events and programs
- The University of Alaska Southeast Chancellor, Dr. Aparna Palmer, discusses the new Yamaha maintenance certificate and the upcoming UA Giving Day
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.