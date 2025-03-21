Mindset coach Julie Peters on creating the life you want in cooperation with the universe

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon .

Hot Buttered Rum plays Juneau, JAMHI turns 40, and the HOLI Fesitval of Colors On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: The progressive bluegrass band Hot Buttered Rum plays The Crystal Saloon March 21 & 22; JAMHI Health & Wellness celebrates 40 years of operation in Juneau; Jen from the Library shares events and reading and watching recommendations for Women's History Month; Nimmy Philips shares all about the HOLI Festival of Colors happening in downtown Juneau on Monday, March 24.

Fly fishing film tour, comedic Shakespeare, student TV camp, and the Chilkat Challenge On today's Juneau Afternoon: The Trout Unlimited Tongass chapter features the Fly Film tour; "William Shakespeare’s Long Lost First Play (abridged)" opens at Theatre in the Rough; Registration is open for the Haines Chilkat Challenge Triathlon; Juneau LIVE Showrunner Camp for elementary, middle, and high school students.