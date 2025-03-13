Highlights of social service programs from REACH, Tlingit & Haida, and Family Promise

Audio Podcast
Video Stream
On today’s program:
- REACH’s Infant Learning Program
- Tlingit & Haida’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families
- Family Promise’s “Taste of Promise” event on March 22
- Lunar eclipse with Dave Hansen from Marie Drake Planetarium
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.