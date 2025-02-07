Juneau Afternoon: New non-profit Kin Support Program – Haa Yaitx’u Saiani is Mudrooms February beneficiary

On this episode:
- Orpheus Project presents “LoCo – Local Composers Concert” featuring seven brand new chamber music pieces
- New Juneau Artists Gallery member Nicole Steger
- Mudrooms February storytelling event “For the Love of…”
- Beneficiary: Kin Support Program – Haa Yaitx’u Saiani
Artwork of Nicole Steger, featured artist for the month of February at Juneau Artists Gallery
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.