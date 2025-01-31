Juneau Afternoon: Dave Emmert of Alaska’s Fresh Catch to host special music event in Juneau

On this episode: Playwrights from the Alaska Theater Festival: Radio Plays; Artist Christine Carpenter is the next Artist on Tap; Upcoming events from the Juneau Public Libraries.

On this episode: Local students participate in Poetry Out Loud; WorldQuest 2025 from the Juneau World Affairs Council; Gary Gillette discusses his upcoming Fireside Chat on Lighthouses.

On today's program: The Alaska Music Summit, happening on Sat, Feb. 1, offers musicians, venues, and more a place to gather and share resources, connections, and vision for the future; Behind The Music with Radiophonic Jazz and An Mahan, hosted by Dave Emmert from Alaska's Fresh Catch radio show, at Devil's Club Brewing on Sat, Feb. 1 at 6:00 p.m.; Juneau Dance Theatre celebrates 50 years with an Anniversary Gala on Sat, Feb. 8.