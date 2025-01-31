Juneau Afternoon: Dave Emmert of Alaska’s Fresh Catch to host special music event in Juneau

On this episode:
- Dave Emmert, host of Alaska’s Fresh Catch, stops in to preview Sat, Feb. 2 show “Behind the Music”
- A look ahead to the North Words Writers Symposium coming this May
- Juneau Pools presents Dimond Dash, a sprint triathlon happening in partnership with Aukeman
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.