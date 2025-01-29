Juneau Afternoon: Local students compete for the opportunity to make statewide Poetry Out Loud competition

On this episode:
- Students compete at a regional high school competition for Poetry Out Loud
- A preview of WorldQuest 2025 from the Juneau World Affairs Council happening on Sat, Feb. 2
- Gary Gillette discusses his upcoming Fireside Chat on Lighthouses this Fri, Jan. 31, at Mendenhall Glacier Visitor’s Center
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.