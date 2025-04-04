Previews of ‘April Fools: The Musical,’ Devil’s Club workshops, music and DJ Sets, and Big Brothers Big Sisters ‘Big Give Celebration’

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: The Juneau Symphony is on the move. They will hold a concert in Juneau, but also in Sitka for the first time in 13 years; Weaver Lily Hope is presenting “Experiencing Prosperity as An Alaska Native Artist" next Tuesday, April 8, as part of the Sealaska Heritage Spring Lecture Series; UAS Student Activities has a variety of upcoming events, including a folk fest concert on Saturday night, April 5; Phil from the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council with updates on First Friday and more.