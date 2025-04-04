Previews of ‘April Fools: The Musical,’ Devil’s Club workshops, music and DJ Sets, and Big Brothers Big Sisters ‘Big Give Celebration’

Audio Podcast
On today’s program:
- “April Fools: The Musical” – A Juneau Ghost Light Theatre comedy cabaret happening Saturday night, April 5.
- Things are percolating for Folk Fest week over at Devil’s Club Brewing. Kelly Aicardi from sister station KXLL talks with Zac and Even about dance workshops, music, and the DJ sets in The Boiler Room.
- The “Big Give Celebration” on April 9th from 5-7 PM at Spice Indian Cuisine in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Alaska
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.