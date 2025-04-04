KTOO

Previews of ‘April Fools: The Musical,’ Devil’s Club workshops, music and DJ Sets, and Big Brothers Big Sisters ‘Big Give Celebration’

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

April events previews with Juneau Symphony, Lily Hope, UAS Student Acitivities, and the JAHC

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: The Juneau Symphony is on the move. They will hold a concert in Juneau, but also in Sitka for the first time in 13 years; Weaver Lily Hope is presenting “Experiencing Prosperity as An Alaska Native Artist" next Tuesday, April 8, as part of the Sealaska Heritage Spring Lecture Series; UAS Student Activities has a variety of upcoming events, including a folk fest concert on Saturday night, April 5; Phil from the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council with updates on First Friday and more.

Singer Marc Brown in concert to support Tlingit & Haida education campus; Traditional Games in Juneau this April; CBJ Parks and Recreation updates

On this episode: Singer Marc Brown visits the studio ahead of his performance for the Tlingit & Haida Education Campus fundraising event; Organizer Kyle Worl and student athletes visit to preview the Traditional Games happening in Juneau in April; CBJ Parks and Recreation shares info on Adopt-a-Flower and more upcoming events.

Common Murre ( Uria aalge), also known as Common Guillemot. Photographed at Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward, Alaska. (Creative Commons photo courtesy of Dick Daniels)

'High Sign of the Sea' Fireside lecture with Yumi Arimitsu, SEAGLA April events, Juneau Chamber of Commerce

On this episode: Preview of the final Fireside Lecture entitled "High Sign of the Sea" with Yumi Arimitsu about early warning signs from seabirds about changes in the marine environment; April event calendar offerings from SEAGLA; Monthly update from Juneau Chamber of Commerce.

