Songs and conversation with musicians Dara Rilatos and Liz Snyder

Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
On today’s program:
- Juneau musician Dara Rilatos shares a few tunes and conversation on songwriting
- Liz Snyder shares a couple of tunes ahead of The Wool Pullers’ return to Folk Fest
- Mudrooms has a special Folk Fest StorySlam event at The Pottery Jungle
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.