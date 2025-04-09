Songs and conversation with musicians Dara Rilatos and Liz Snyder

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon .

Songwriters on Songwriters: Marian Call and Alex Kotlarsz Alex Kotlarsz chats with Marian Call about her career and music on this episode of Songwriters on Songwriters. Marian plays live on the Red Carpet Stage in Studio 2K, and Alex and Marian deep dive into some of Marian's early and most recognizable tracks.

Songwriters on Songwriters: Mike Maas aka Blue Nagoon and Marian Call Blue Nagoon's Mike Maas performs live in the studio and sits down with singer/songwriter Marian Call to chat about Mike's music, collaborations, and new album "Love in the Time of..."