Juneau Afternoon: Alaska Music Summit, Behind The Music, and Juneau Dance Theatre celebrates 50 years

Juneau Afternoon: Live music with The Forest That Never Sleeps, Tlingit & Haida's Cultural Ambassador Program, Brain Reboot class from SAIL On this episode: Live music with The Forest That Never Sleeps ahead of their concert on Sun, Feb. 26, at McPhetres Hall as part of the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council winter season; A chat with members from Tlingit & Haida's Cultural Ambassador Program; SAIL previews its Brain Reboot course, a six-week supportive cohort beginning in February.

Juneau Afternoon: Platypus-Con gaming convention, Juneau Symphony's "Virtuosity" and Juneau Chamber of Commerce On this episode: Preview of the 10th Annual Platypus-Con Board and Card Game Extravaganza happening Fri, Jan. 24 - Sun, Jan. 26 at Centennial Hall; The Juneau Symphony previews "Virtuosity," happening Sat, Jan. 25 & Sun, Jan. 26, at JDHS with a pre-concert talk with Wilbur Lin, the second of four Music Director candidates appearing this season; Monthly check-in with the Juneau Chamber of Commerce.