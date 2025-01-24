Juneau Afternoon: Alaska Music Summit, Behind The Music, and Juneau Dance Theatre celebrates 50 years

On today’s program:
- The Alaska Music Summit, happening on Sat, Feb. 1, offers musicians, venues, and more a place to gather and share resources, connections, and vision for the future
- Behind The Music with Radiophonic Jazz and An Mahan, hosted by Dave Emmert from Alaska’s Fresh Catch radio show, at Devil’s Club Brewing on Sat, Feb. 1 at 6:00 p.m.
- Juneau Dance Theatre celebrates 50 years with an Anniversary Gala on Sat, Feb. 8
