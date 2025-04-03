KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

April events previews with Juneau Symphony, Lily Hope, UAS Student Acitivities, and the JAHC

by

Audio Podcast

Video Stream

On this episode:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Singer Marc Brown in concert to support Tlingit & Haida education campus; Traditional Games in Juneau this April; CBJ Parks and Recreation updates

On this episode: Singer Marc Brown visits the studio ahead of his performance for the Tlingit & Haida Education Campus fundraising event; Organizer Kyle Worl and student athletes visit to preview the Traditional Games happening in Juneau in April; CBJ Parks and Recreation shares info on Adopt-a-Flower and more upcoming events.

Common Murre ( Uria aalge), also known as Common Guillemot. Photographed at Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward, Alaska. (Creative Commons photo courtesy of Dick Daniels)

'High Sign of the Sea' Fireside lecture with Yumi Arimitsu, SEAGLA April events, Juneau Chamber of Commerce

On this episode: Preview of the final Fireside Lecture entitled "High Sign of the Sea" with Yumi Arimitsu about early warning signs from seabirds about changes in the marine environment; April event calendar offerings from SEAGLA; Monthly update from Juneau Chamber of Commerce.

Drag, grants, pancakes and the diaper bank - upcoming community events in Juneau

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: event previews with Juneau Drag, Juneau Senior Center, Juneau Community Foundation, and Juneau Diaper Bank.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications