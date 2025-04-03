April events previews with Juneau Symphony, Lily Hope, UAS Student Acitivities, and the JAHC

Audio Podcast
Video Stream
On this episode:
- The Juneau Symphony is on the move. They will hold a concert in Juneau, but also in Sitka for the first time in 13 years.
- Weaver Lily Hope is presenting “Experiencing Prosperity as An Alaska Native Artist” next Tuesday, April 8, as part of the Sealaska Heritage Spring Lecture Series.
- UAS Student Activities has a variety of upcoming events, including a folk fest concert on Saturday night, April 5.
- Phil from the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council with updates on First Friday and more.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.