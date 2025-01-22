Juneau Afternoon: Platypus-Con gaming convention, Juneau Symphony’s “Virtuosity” and Juneau Chamber of Commerce

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

Juneau Afternoon: 49 Writers Winter Words Fundraiser, Alaska Theater Festival: Radio Plays, Alaska Legislature preview On this episode: 49 Writers Winter Words Fundraiser will take place on Sat, Jan. 25, with featured guest author Brendan Isaacs Jones; The 2nd Alaska Theater Festival: Radio Plays takes place Jan. 31 - Feb. 2 with new plays by Alaskan authors and work created by local high school students; Alaska Public Media's Eric Stone shares an overview of the upcoming Alaska legislative session, which begins on Tue, Jan. 21

Juneau Afternoon: Tlingit & Haida Human Trafficking and MMIP Awareness sessions to be held on Feb. 3 & 4 On this episode: Guest host Christina Love talks with Natasha Jackson from Tlingit & Haida and Delaney McLaughlin from Alaska Native Justice Center about the Human Trafficking and MMIP learning and awareness sessions taking place at Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall on Mon, Feb. 3 and Tue, Feb. 4; The Alaska Bar Association is hosting a free legal help event on Martin Luther King Day at Dimond Courthouse from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.