Juneau Afternoon: Tlingit & Haida Human Trafficking and MMIP Awareness sessions to be held on Feb. 3 & 4

- Guest host Christina Love talks with Natasha Jackson from Tlingit & Haida and Delaney McLaughlin from Alaska Native Justice Center about the Human Trafficking and MMIP learning and awareness sessions taking place at Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall on Mon, Feb. 3 and Tue, Feb. 4.
- Register for the Learning Session (2/3/25): www.tinyurl.com/THTraffick
- Register for the Awareness Session (2/4/25): www.tinyurl.com/THMMIP
- The Alaska Bar Association is hosting a free legal help event on Martin Luther King Day at Dimond Courthouse from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
