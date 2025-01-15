Juneau Afternoon: ChoiceFest, Death With Dessert, Juneau Police recruitment, Two Left Feet AK dance classes

On today’s program:
- ChoiceFest, the annual movie night at Centennial Hall on Fri, Jan. 17
- Death With Dessert new season returns at Holy Trinity on Sat, Jan. 25
- Juneau Police Department updates on recruitment
- Two Left Feet AK on upcoming dance classes around Juneau
Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.