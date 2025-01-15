Juneau Afternoon: ChoiceFest, Death With Dessert, Juneau Police recruitment, Two Left Feet AK dance classes

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.

Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon .

Juneau Afternoon: Tlingit & Haida Human Trafficking and MMIP Awareness sessions to be held on Feb. 3 & 4 On this episode: Guest host Christina Love talks with Natasha Jackson from Tlingit & Haida and Delaney McLaughlin from Alaska Native Justice Center about the Human Trafficking and MMIP learning and awareness sessions taking place at Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall on Mon, Feb. 3 and Tue, Feb. 4; The Alaska Bar Association is hosting a free legal help event on Martin Luther King Day at Dimond Courthouse from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Juneau Afternoon: Diamond Girls Motorcyle Club, Big Brother Big Sisters, Mudrooms On today's program: The fundraising efforts of Diamond Girls MC Inc and Panhandlers MC for the AWARE Shelter; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Alaska's upcoming "The Big Social" happening on Wed, Sat. Jan. 22; Mudrooms final workshop of the season, plus a preview of the adult Smutrooms happening on Fri, Jan. 17.