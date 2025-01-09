KTOO

Juneau Afternoon: “Hít Wóoshdei Yadukícht – Dancing Our House Together” benefit concert features Portugal. The Man, Ya Tseen and Samantha Crain

Flyer for The benefit concert for Point House will play in Aak'w (Juneau) on Fri, Jan. 31 and Sheet'ká (Sitka) on Sat, Feb. 1.
The benefit concert for Point House will be held in Aak’w (Juneau) on Friday, Jan. 31, and Sheet’ká (Sitka) on Saturday, Feb. 1.

On today’s program:

John Gourley from Portugal. The Man, Yéil Ya-Tseen Nicholas Galanin from Ya Tseen, Samantha Crain, Lakota Harden, and steward of Point House Jerrick Hope-Lang gather for an hour of conversation about the Point House benefit concerts set for January 31 in Aak’w (Juneau) and February 1 in Sheet’ká (Sitka).

From the Point House website:

“Hit Wóoshdei Yadukícht” is a benefit concert to raise funds to revitalize the Kiks.ádi X’aaká Hít Point House. The concert will feature performances by renowned Sitka multidisciplinary artist Ya Tseen, the acclaimed Alaska-rooted band Portugal. The Man, and two-time Native American Music Award winner Samantha Crain.

“Hit Wóoshdei Yadukícht” embodies a collective effort to honor and restore the X’aaká Hít Point House. The original foundation of the clan house, located on Katlian Street in Sheet’ká, now exists as a vision and a dream. While the physical structure has been torn down, the promise of its revival remains strong as a gathering space for community ceremonies and celebrations following the return of the land to the Kiks.ádi clan.

To learn more about the Point House Revitalization effort, please visit the website: https://www.pointhouse.org/

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

