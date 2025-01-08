KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: The SeaBank Chronicles, Bob Armstrong on ravens, Tongass Forest Revision Plan, Fireside Chats

by

Raven (Photo by Bob Armstrong, courtesy of Juneau Audubon)

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Juneau Ghost Light Roundtable Readings with actors (from left to right) Host Bostin Christopher, Kristen Rankin, Cate Ross, Roblin Gray Davis, Valerie Kissel, and Travis Clark Morris on Juneau Afternoon, December 18, 2024. (Bostin Christopher/KTOO)

Juneau Afternoon: Roundtable Readings "Love's Labour's Lost"

On this episode: Juneau Ghost Light Theatre shares Roundtable Readings: "Love's Labour's Lost" by William Shakespeare—a reading and discussion of Act V, Scene II of the classic play. The actors discuss their backgrounds and various approaches to Shakespeare. It's a behind-the-scenes look at a first reading of a text, with questions and wondering about what's happening in the play and what's going on in the scene.

Juneau Afternoon: Artist Fu Bao Hartle celebrates first solo exhibition at Alaskan Brewing Co. Artist on Tap series

On this episode: Artist Fu Bao Hartle celebrates his first-ever solo exhibition as part of the Artist on Tap series at the Alaskan Brewing Tasting Room on Sat, Jan. 4, from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m.; Gold Street Music's winter concert is Sat, Jan. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at McPhetres Hall, featuring Josh Fortenberry, KenndeyJo, and more; The Juneau Artist Gallery welcomes artists to drop in or apply online for membership in the collective.

Juneau Afternoon: The new Widows & Widowers Garden Support Group begins next week in Juneau

On this episode: The Widows & Widowers Garden Support Group is forming in Juneau, with a first meeting scheduled for Mon, Jan. 6 at Riverview Senior Living; Celia Bower's "Getting to Know the Birds" exhibition opens at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum on Fri, Jan. 3; The Juneau Arts and Humanities Council previews First Friday and JAHC programming coming in the month of January.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications