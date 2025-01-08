Juneau Afternoon: The SeaBank Chronicles, Bob Armstrong on ravens, Tongass Forest Revision Plan, Fireside Chats

On today’s program:
- The SeaBank Chronicles is a new podcast that highlights the science and mystery of Southeast Alaska’s coastal rainforest
- Juneau Audubon Society presents “Ravens in Juneau by Bob Armstrong” on Thu, Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m.
- Update on the Tongass National Forest Plan Revision with the USDA Forest Service and a preview of the upcoming Fireside Chats at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.