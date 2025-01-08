Juneau Afternoon: The SeaBank Chronicles, Bob Armstrong on ravens, Tongass Forest Revision Plan, Fireside Chats

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon .

Juneau Afternoon: Roundtable Readings "Love's Labour's Lost" On this episode: Juneau Ghost Light Theatre shares Roundtable Readings: "Love's Labour's Lost" by William Shakespeare—a reading and discussion of Act V, Scene II of the classic play. The actors discuss their backgrounds and various approaches to Shakespeare. It's a behind-the-scenes look at a first reading of a text, with questions and wondering about what's happening in the play and what's going on in the scene.

Juneau Afternoon: Artist Fu Bao Hartle celebrates first solo exhibition at Alaskan Brewing Co. Artist on Tap series On this episode: Artist Fu Bao Hartle celebrates his first-ever solo exhibition as part of the Artist on Tap series at the Alaskan Brewing Tasting Room on Sat, Jan. 4, from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m.; Gold Street Music's winter concert is Sat, Jan. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at McPhetres Hall, featuring Josh Fortenberry, KenndeyJo, and more; The Juneau Artist Gallery welcomes artists to drop in or apply online for membership in the collective.