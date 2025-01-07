KTOO

Juneau Afternoon | Roundtable Readings

Juneau Afternoon: Roundtable Readings “Love’s Labour’s Lost”

by

Juneau Ghost Light Roundtable Readings with actors (from left to right) Kristen Rankin, Cate Ross, Travis Clark Morris, Roblin Gray Davis, and Valerie Kissel on Juneau Afternoon, December 18, 2024. (Bostin Christopher/KTOO)
Juneau Ghost Light Roundtable Readings with actors (from left to right) Kristen Rankin, Cate Ross, Travis Clark Morris, Roblin Gray Davis, and Valerie Kissel on Juneau Afternoon, December 18, 2024. (Bostin Christopher/KTOO)

On this episode:

Juneau Ghost Light Theatre shares Roundtable Readings “Love’s Labour’s Lost” by William Shakespeare—a reading and discussion of Act V, Scene II of the classic play.

The actors discuss their backgrounds and various approaches to Shakespeare. It’s a behind-the-scenes look at a first reading of a text, with questions and wondering about what’s happening in the play and what’s going on in the scene.

Guest include Roblin Gray Davis, Valerie Kissel, Travis Clark Morris, Kristen Rankin, and Cate Ross.

Actor Biographies:

Roblin Gray Davis is a performer, director and teacher of theatre based in Juneau. Roblin holds an M.F.A. in Actor Created Theatre from Naropa University & the London International School of Performing Arts and a certificate from the Dell’Arte International School of Physical Theatre.

Valorie Kissel (she/her) was born and buttered in Juneau, AK. She earned her masters from the New School for Drama in NYC and continues exploring and learning with the Michael Chekhov School. Some notable credits include appearances with Theatre Alaska (Midsummer Night’s Dream & Twelfth Night), with Perseverance (Little Women), and JGLT (onstage in Puffs and on the air-waves in War of the Worlds).

Travis Clark Morris received a BFA in Acting/Directing, a BA in Philosophy from Pacific Lutheran University, and an MFA in Acting from The New School for Drama in New York City. He continued his study of the Michael Chekhov technique with the Michael Chekhov School in Hudson, NY.

Kristen Rankin is grateful to have lived on Lingít Aaní for the past six years and has performed with a range of local theaters, most recently in Pride & Prejudice with Theater Alaska. She also performs with the local improv group and serves on the Mudrooms storytelling board.

Cate Ross is a performing artist and producer born and raised on Lingít Aaní, colonially known as Juneau, Alaska. She has worked with many performing arts organizations in town and feels lucky to live in a place with such an amazing creative community. She has been on the Juneau Ghost Light Theatre (JGLT) board since 2017, where she currently serves as Vice President. She has produced JGLT On the Air radio theatre shows for the past four years and loves the opportunity to share theatre and artistic language through the accessible method of public radio.


Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

The SeaBank Chronicles Podcast logo image

Juneau Afternoon: The SeaBank Chronicles, Bob Armstrong on ravens, Tongass Forest Revision Plan, Fireside Chats

On today's program: The SeaBank Chronicles is a new podcast that highlights the science and mystery of Southeast Alaska’s coastal rainforest; Juneau Audubon Society presents "Ravens in Juneau by Bob Armstrong" on Thu, Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m.; Update on the Tongass National Forest Plan Revision with the USDA Forest Service and a preview of the upcoming Fireside Chats at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center.

Juneau Afternoon: Artist Fu Bao Hartle celebrates first solo exhibition at Alaskan Brewing Co. Artist on Tap series

On this episode: Artist Fu Bao Hartle celebrates his first-ever solo exhibition as part of the Artist on Tap series at the Alaskan Brewing Tasting Room on Sat, Jan. 4, from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m.; Gold Street Music's winter concert is Sat, Jan. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at McPhetres Hall, featuring Josh Fortenberry, KenndeyJo, and more; The Juneau Artist Gallery welcomes artists to drop in or apply online for membership in the collective.

Juneau Afternoon: The new Widows & Widowers Garden Support Group begins next week in Juneau

On this episode: The Widows & Widowers Garden Support Group is forming in Juneau, with a first meeting scheduled for Mon, Jan. 6 at Riverview Senior Living; Celia Bower's "Getting to Know the Birds" exhibition opens at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum on Fri, Jan. 3; The Juneau Arts and Humanities Council previews First Friday and JAHC programming coming in the month of January.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications