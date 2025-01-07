Juneau Afternoon: Roundtable Readings “Love’s Labour’s Lost”

Juneau Ghost Light Roundtable Readings with actors (from left to right) Kristen Rankin, Cate Ross, Travis Clark Morris, Roblin Gray Davis, and Valerie Kissel on Juneau Afternoon, December 18, 2024. (Bostin Christopher/KTOO)

On this episode:

Juneau Ghost Light Theatre shares Roundtable Readings “Love’s Labour’s Lost” by William Shakespeare—a reading and discussion of Act V, Scene II of the classic play.

The actors discuss their backgrounds and various approaches to Shakespeare. It’s a behind-the-scenes look at a first reading of a text, with questions and wondering about what’s happening in the play and what’s going on in the scene.

Guest include Roblin Gray Davis, Valerie Kissel, Travis Clark Morris, Kristen Rankin, and Cate Ross.

Actor Biographies:

Roblin Gray Davis is a performer, director and teacher of theatre based in Juneau. Roblin holds an M.F.A. in Actor Created Theatre from Naropa University & the London International School of Performing Arts and a certificate from the Dell’Arte International School of Physical Theatre.

Valorie Kissel (she/her) was born and buttered in Juneau, AK. She earned her masters from the New School for Drama in NYC and continues exploring and learning with the Michael Chekhov School. Some notable credits include appearances with Theatre Alaska (Midsummer Night’s Dream & Twelfth Night), with Perseverance (Little Women), and JGLT (onstage in Puffs and on the air-waves in War of the Worlds).



Travis Clark Morris received a BFA in Acting/Directing, a BA in Philosophy from Pacific Lutheran University, and an MFA in Acting from The New School for Drama in New York City. He continued his study of the Michael Chekhov technique with the Michael Chekhov School in Hudson, NY.

Kristen Rankin is grateful to have lived on Lingít Aaní for the past six years and has performed with a range of local theaters, most recently in Pride & Prejudice with Theater Alaska. She also performs with the local improv group and serves on the Mudrooms storytelling board.

Cate Ross is a performing artist and producer born and raised on Lingít Aaní, colonially known as Juneau, Alaska. She has worked with many performing arts organizations in town and feels lucky to live in a place with such an amazing creative community. She has been on the Juneau Ghost Light Theatre (JGLT) board since 2017, where she currently serves as Vice President. She has produced JGLT On the Air radio theatre shows for the past four years and loves the opportunity to share theatre and artistic language through the accessible method of public radio.







Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.