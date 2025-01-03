Juneau Afternoon: Artist Fu Bao Hartle celebrates first solo exhibition at Alaskan Brewing Co. Artist on Tap series

On this episode:
- Artist Fu Bao Hartle celebrates his first-ever solo exhibition as part of the Artist on Tap series at the Alaskan Brewing Tasting Room on Sat, Jan. 4, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.
- Gold Street Music’s winter concert is Sat, Jan. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at McPhetres Hall, featuring Josh Fortenberry, KenndeyJo, and more
- The Juneau Artist Gallery welcomes artists to drop in or apply online for membership in the collective
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.