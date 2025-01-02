Juneau Afternoon: The new Widows & Widowers Garden Support Group begins next week in Juneau

On today’s program:
- The Widows & Widowers Garden Support Group is forming in Juneau, with a first meeting scheduled for Mon, Jan. 6 at Riverview Senior Living
- Celia Bower’s “Getting to Know the Birds” exhibition opens at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum on Fri, Jan. 3
- The Juneau Arts and Humanities Council previews First Friday and JAHC programming coming in the month of January
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.