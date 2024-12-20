Juneau Afternoon: Forbidden Peak hosts “An Auke Bay Holiday” featuring music from Taylor Dallas Vidic and Josh Colosky

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon .

Juneau Afternoon: Juneau Symphony offers "Holiday Cheer" concert On this episode: A preview of Juneau Symphony's "Holiday Cheer" concert on Sat, Dec. 14, and Sun, Dec. 15; Christmas Light Flights Fundraiser from Mendenhall Flying Lions; Bartlett Regional Hospital hosts the "Light Up a Life" event on Fri, Dec. 13, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.; The "2024 Shop with a Cop" program from the Capital City Chapter of The Alaska Peace Officer Association.

Juneau Afternoon: Theater Alaska's "A Christmas Carol" brings holiday cheer to Juneau audiences On this episode: Theater Alaska's "A Christmas Carol" runs through Sun, Dec. 22 around Juneau; An introduction to the Tlingit & Haida VPSO Program; How to get involved with St. Vincent de Paul's Adopt-a-Family program; A preview of the season finale of Evening at Egan titled "Winter Fire Showcase."