Juneau Afternoon: Forbidden Peak hosts “An Auke Bay Holiday” featuring music from Taylor Dallas Vidic and Josh Colosky

- Musicians Taylor Dallas Vidic and Josh Colosky will be appearing around Juneau in a variety of music offerings, including “An Auke Bay Holiday” at Forbidden Peak Brewery on Sat, Dec. 21. The event also serves as a fundraiser for Cure for Cade
- Chancellor of UAS Dr. Aparna Palmer shares updates on UAS Career Fair, mining classes, and the Alaska Coastal Rainforest Center (ACRC)
- George Schaaf from CBJ Parks and Recreation shares details on upcoming events
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
