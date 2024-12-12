Juneau Afternoon: Theater Alaska’s “A Christmas Carol” brings holiday cheer to Juneau audiences

On this episode:
- Theater Alaska’s “A Christmas Carol” runs through Sun, Dec. 22 around Juneau
- An introduction to the Tlingit & Haida VPSO Program
- How to get involved with St. Vincent de Paul’s Adopt-a-Family program
- A preview of the season finale of Evening at Egan titled “Winter Fire Showcase”
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.