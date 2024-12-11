Juneau Afternoon: Senior Center programs, Juneau Community Foundation’s Hope/CBJ grant program, Juneau Audubon essential fish habitat presentation, US Capital Christmas Tree

On today’s program:
- The programs of the Juneau Senior Center, including its Meals on Wheels program
- Juneau Community Foundation on the Juneau Hope Endowment/CBJ Social Service Grant program
- Juneau Audubon Society presents “What does ‘Essential Fish Habitat’ Mean?” with Molly Zaleski
- The journey of this year’s Capital Christmas tree chosen from the Tongass National Forest
Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
