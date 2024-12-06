Juneau Afternoon: Local author Bailey Williams gaining national attention for “Hollow: A Memoir of My Body in the Marines”

On this episode:
- Author Bailey Williams on her book “Hollow: A Memoir of My Body in the Marines” and upcoming talk at the Douglas Library
- Alaska State Museum Solo Exhibit artist Ree Nancarrow
- Grateful Dogs of Juneau and their upcoming pet food drive
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.