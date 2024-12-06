Juneau Afternoon: Local author Bailey Williams gaining national attention for “Hollow: A Memoir of My Body in the Marines”

On this episode: Juneau Public Market - preview of the annual weekend market with vendors, artists, and more; JDHS Swim & Dive Christmas Tree and Wreath Sale begins this Fri, Nov 29; Juneau Community Bands - "Christmas Wrapped in Brass" happening Sat, Nov. 30 and Sun, Dec. 1.

On this episode: Tidal Echoes, the Southeast literary art and creative writing journal, is seeking submissions for its 2025 edition; Upcoming November and December events from Juneau Public Libraries; Salvation Army is sponsoring its annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner and is also looking for bell ringers for the holiday season; Zach Gordon Youth Center with updates on their new programs and events.