Juneau Afternoon: Holiday offerings from Juneau Public Market, Juneau Community Bands, and the JDHS Swim Team

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon .

Juneau Afternoon: Southeast literary journal Tidal Echoes seeking submissions for 2025 edition On this episode: Tidal Echoes, the Southeast literary art and creative writing journal, is seeking submissions for its 2025 edition; Upcoming November and December events from Juneau Public Libraries; Salvation Army is sponsoring its annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner and is also looking for bell ringers for the holiday season; Zach Gordon Youth Center with updates on their new programs and events.

Juneau Afternoon: Spruce Root offers financial wellness course in service of a regenerative ecomony in Southeast Alaska On this episode: Spruce Root, the non-profit promoting economic development in Southeast Alaska, is offering a virtual financial wellness workshop via Zoom on Dec. 12 and 13; The Alaska Design Forum presents their next speaker, Carlos Zamora from Cartel, at the Goldtown Theater on Fri, Nov. 22 at 5:30 p.m.; New Director of Admissions, Brenna Heintz, shares information on the next semester and beyond at the University of Alaska Southeast.