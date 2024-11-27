Juneau Afternoon: Holiday offerings from Juneau Public Market, Juneau Community Bands, and the JDHS Swim Team

On this episode:
- Juneau Public Market – preview of the annual weekend market with vendors, artists, and more
- JDHS Swim & Dive Christmas Tree and Wreath Sale begins this Fri, Nov 29
- Juneau Community Bands – “Christmas Wrapped in Brass” happening Sat, Nov. 30 and Sun, Dec. 1
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.