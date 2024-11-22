Juneau Afternoon: Spruce Root offers financial wellness course in service of a regenerative ecomony in Southeast Alaska

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from DJ Thomson.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon .

Juneau Afternoon: Orpheus Project premieres new piece by W. Todd Hunt On this episode: Orpheus Project presents "Continuum: The Long Path" with new work by local composer W. Todd Hunt; Trail Mix, a non-profit dedicated to maintaining Juneau's trail system, celebrates 2024 and looks forward to upcoming projects in 2025; St. Vincent de Paul's is offering Thanksgiving Food Baskets with need for donations and volunteers.

Culture Rich Conversations: Getting to the roots, part six On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, host Christina Michelle concludes the mini-series "Getting to the roots: Our hair has a story" with an insightful discussion featuring experts on Black hair appropriation and America’s beauty standards.