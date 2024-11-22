Juneau Afternoon: Spruce Root offers financial wellness course in service of a regenerative ecomony in Southeast Alaska

On this episode:
- Spruce Root, the non-profit promoting economic development in Southeast Alaska, is offering a virtual financial wellness workshop via Zoom on Dec. 12 and 13
- The Alaska Design Forum presents their next speaker, Carlos Zamora from Cartel, at the Goldtown Theater on Fri, Nov. 22 at 5:30 p.m.
- New Director of Admissions, Brenna Heintz, shares information on the next semester and beyond at the University of Alaska Southeast
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from DJ Thomson.