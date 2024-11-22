Juneau Afternoon: Southeast literary journal Tidal Echoes seeking submissions for 2025 edition

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from DJ Thomson.

Juneau Afternoon: Spruce Root offers financial wellness course in service of a regenerative ecomony in Southeast Alaska On this episode: Spruce Root, the non-profit promoting economic development in Southeast Alaska, is offering a virtual financial wellness workshop via Zoom on Dec. 12 and 13; The Alaska Design Forum presents their next speaker, Carlos Zamora from Cartel, at the Goldtown Theater on Fri, Nov. 22 at 5:30 p.m.; New Director of Admissions, Brenna Heintz, shares information on the next semester and beyond at the University of Alaska Southeast.

Juneau Afternoon: Orpheus Project premieres new piece by W. Todd Hunt On this episode: Orpheus Project presents "Continuum: The Long Path" with new work by local composer W. Todd Hunt; Trail Mix, a non-profit dedicated to maintaining Juneau's trail system, celebrates 2024 and looks forward to upcoming projects in 2025; St. Vincent de Paul's is offering Thanksgiving Food Baskets with need for donations and volunteers.