KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: Southeast literary journal Tidal Echoes seeking submissions for 2025 edition

by

“Leavetakings” author Corinna Cook is the featured writer of the 2025 edition of Tidal Echoes (photograph by Jeremy Pataky)

On this episode:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from DJ Thomson.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Juneau Afternoon: Spruce Root offers financial wellness course in service of a regenerative ecomony in Southeast Alaska

On this episode: Spruce Root, the non-profit promoting economic development in Southeast Alaska, is offering a virtual financial wellness workshop via Zoom on Dec. 12 and 13; The Alaska Design Forum presents their next speaker, Carlos Zamora from Cartel, at the Goldtown Theater on Fri, Nov. 22 at 5:30 p.m.; New Director of Admissions, Brenna Heintz, shares information on the next semester and beyond at the University of Alaska Southeast.

Juneau Afternoon: Orpheus Project premieres new piece by W. Todd Hunt

On this episode: Orpheus Project presents "Continuum: The Long Path" with new work by local composer W. Todd Hunt; Trail Mix, a non-profit dedicated to maintaining Juneau's trail system, celebrates 2024 and looks forward to upcoming projects in 2025; St. Vincent de Paul's is offering Thanksgiving Food Baskets with need for donations and volunteers.

Culture Rich Conversations - KTOO, Black Awareness Association of Juneau

Culture Rich Conversations: Getting to the roots, part six

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, host Christina Michelle concludes the mini-series "Getting to the roots: Our hair has a story" with an insightful discussion featuring experts on Black hair appropriation and America’s beauty standards.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications