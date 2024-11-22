Juneau Afternoon: Southeast literary journal Tidal Echoes seeking submissions for 2025 edition

On this episode:
- Tidal Echoes, the Southeast literary art, and creative writing journal, is seeking submissions for its 2025 edition
- Upcoming November and December events from Juneau Public Libraries
- Salvation Army is sponsoring its annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner and is also looking for bell ringers for the holiday season
- Zach Gordon Youth Center with updates on their new programs and events at the center
