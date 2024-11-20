KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: Orpheus Project premieres new piece by W. Todd Hunt

by

Orpheus Project’s “Continuum: The Long Path” performs on Sat, Nov. 23 at Holy Trinity Church

On today’s program:

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from DJ Thomson.

