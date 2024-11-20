Juneau Afternoon: Orpheus Project premieres new piece by W. Todd Hunt

On today’s program:
- Orpheus Project presents “Continuum: The Long Path” with new work by local composer W. Todd Hunt at Holy Trinity Church on Sat., Nov. 23, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
- Trail Mix, a non-profit dedicated to maintaining Juneau’s trail system, celebrates 2024 and looks forward to upcoming projects in 2025
- St. Vincent de Paul’s is offering Thanksgiving Food Baskets with need for donations and volunteers
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from DJ Thomson.