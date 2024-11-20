Juneau Afternoon: Orpheus Project premieres new piece by W. Todd Hunt

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from DJ Thomson.

Culture Rich Conversations: Getting to the roots, part six On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, host Christina Michelle concludes the mini-series "Getting to the roots: Our hair has a story" with an insightful discussion featuring experts on Black hair appropriation and America’s beauty standards.

Juneau Afternoon: Artist Joel Isaak Łiq'a yes solo exhibition "Honoring the Ordinary" opens at the Alaska State Museum On this episode: "Honoring the Ordinary," an exhibition of works by Dena’ina multidisciplinary artist Joel Isaak Łiq'a yes of Kenai, opens at the Alaska State Museum; Juneau Community Bands upcoming fall "Taku Winds" concert on Sat, Nov. 9; Juneau Audubon Society presents "Terns and Trivia" as part of its fall lecture series on Thu, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m.; Bug Rave 2024 featuring the band Magical America, Fri, Nov. 1 at 8:00 p.m. at the Alaskan Hotel & Bar; Juneau Ski Club annual ski sale is happening on Sat, Nov. 9.