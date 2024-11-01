Juneau Afternoon: Artist Joel Isaak Łiq’a yes solo exhibition “Honoring the Ordinary” opens at the Alaska State Museum

On this episode:
- “Honoring the Ordinary,” an exhibition of works by Dena’ina multidisciplinary artist Joel Isaak Łiq’a yes of Kenai, opens at the Alaska State Museum
- Juneau Community Bands upcoming fall “Taku Winds” concert on Sat, Nov. 9
- Juneau Audubon Society presents “Terns and Trivia” as part of its fall lecture series on Thu, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m.
- Bug Rave 2024 featuring the band Magical America, Fri, Nov. 1 at 8:00 p.m. at the Alaskan Hotel & Bar
- Juneau Ski Club annual ski sale is happening on Sat, Nov. 9
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from DJ Thomson.