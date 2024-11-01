KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: Artist Joel Isaak Łiq’a yes solo exhibition “Honoring the Ordinary” opens at the Alaska State Museum

by

A still from an installation of "Honoring the Ordinary" by Joel Isaak Łiq’a yes (Photo from Alaska State Museum)
A still from an installation of “Honoring the Ordinary” by Joel Isaak Łiq’a yes (Photo from Alaska State Museum)

On this episode:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from DJ Thomson.

