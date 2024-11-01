Juneau Afternoon: Artist Joel Isaak Łiq’a yes solo exhibition “Honoring the Ordinary” opens at the Alaska State Museum

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from DJ Thomson.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon .

Juneau Afternoon: Author John Straley honors wife in his new novel "Big Breath In" On this episode: Former Alaska Writer Laureate John Straley on his new book "Big Breath In," which pays homage to his wife and their shared investigative interests; Preview of the Girls on the Run Greater Alaska and Juneau Girl Scouts "Ghoul Empowerment" Halloween Fun Run, Sat, Nov. 2; Juneau Community Foundation and Bartlett Home Health & Hospice on hospice services in Juneau; Artist Fu Bao Hartle on his First Friday event at Kindred Post.

Juneau Afternoon: Author Ken Post, violinist Caitlin Warbelow, Tlingit & Haida CERT training, Juneau-Douglas City Museum On this episode: Local author Ken Post will be doing a reading/book signing at Hearthside Books on Fri, Nov. 1, for his new short story collection "Greyhound Cowboy and Other Stories;" Opening preview with the Juneau-Douglas City Museum of "Alaska Wilderness Whispers" by Liyuan (Sunny) Zhang and "Scientific Illustration: Alaska Wildlife & Landscapes" by Olivia Raster; Tlingit & Haida's upcoming November class from the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT); Preview of the upcoming Caitlin Warbelow concert (Mon, Nov. 4) and other November events, including First Friday, from the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council.