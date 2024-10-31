Juneau Afternoon: Author John Straley honors wife in his new novel “Big Breath In”

On this episode:
- Former Alaska Writer Laureate John Straley on his new book “Big Breath In,” which pays homage to his wife and their shared investigative interests
- Preview of the Girls on the Run Greater Alaska and Juneau Girl Scouts “Ghoul Empowerment” Halloween Fun Run, Sat, Nov. 2
- Juneau Community Foundation and Bartlett Home Health & Hospice on hospice services in Juneau
- Artist Fu Bao Hartle on his First Friday event at Kindred Post
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from DJ Thomson.