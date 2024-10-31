Juneau Afternoon: Author John Straley honors wife in his new novel “Big Breath In”

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from DJ Thomson.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon .

Juneau Afternoon: Author Ken Post, violinist Caitlin Warbelow, Tlingit & Haida CERT training, Juneau-Douglas City Museum On this episode: Local author Ken Post will be doing a reading/book signing at Hearthside Books on Fri, Nov. 1, for his new short story collection "Greyhound Cowboy and Other Stories;" Opening preview with the Juneau-Douglas City Museum of "Alaska Wilderness Whispers" by Liyuan (Sunny) Zhang and "Scientific Illustration: Alaska Wildlife & Landscapes" by Olivia Raster; Tlingit & Haida's upcoming November class from the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT); Preview of the upcoming Caitlin Warbelow concert (Mon, Nov. 4) and other November events, including First Friday, from the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council.

Culture Rich Conversations: Getting to the roots, part five On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, host Christina Michelle speaks with Alaskan hair care professionals about their experiences with textured hair.