Juneau Afternoon: Author Ken Post, violinist Caitlin Warbelow, Tlingit & Haida CERT training, Juneau-Douglas City Museum

Culture Rich Conversations: Getting to the roots, part five On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, host Christina Michelle speaks with Alaskan hair care professionals about their experiences with textured hair.

Juneau Afternoon: American Red Cross, Waipuna, JDHS Ignite, Mudrooms On this episode: Information on how to become a volunteer for the American Red Cross; Waipuna, the award-winning contemporary Hawaiian music trio, will perform on Sat, Oct. 26, at 7:00 p.m., as part of the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council "Golden Hour" series; Creepy Crawly Meet and Greet from JDHS IGNITE is happening Wed, Oct. 30, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.; Mudrooms, the live community story-telling event, is hosting a workshop on Sun, Nov. 3.