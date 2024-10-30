KTOO

Juneau Afternoon: Author Ken Post, violinist Caitlin Warbelow, Tlingit & Haida CERT training, Juneau-Douglas City Museum

Juneau author Ken Post will be at Hearthside Books downtown on Friday, Nov. 1, at 5:00 p.m. to sign his new short story collection, “Greyhound Cowboy and Other Stories.”

On this episode:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from DJ Thomson.

